Damian Lillard Tweets Warriors' 'Draymond is a mf' After Foul on Lakers' LeBron James

Draymond Green's hard foul on LeBron James in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's play-in tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers didn't sit well with one of the NBA's best point guards.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard called Green an "mf" on Twitter after the play:

Trailing 98-97 with just over two minutes remaining, James received a pass from Alex Caruso while driving to the basket. Green put his arms out to disrupt the Lakers star's path and hit him in the face. It didn't appear that Green made any attempt to block the shot.

Green does have a history of physical play against James. He was famously suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after the league retroactively issued a flagrant foul when he hit James in the groin.

James did remain on the court for a few moments and received eye drops on the bench afterward.

There's some dissension among Blazers players about how genuine James' injury was. CJ McCollum called the four-time NBA MVP the "actor of the year" on Twitter.

After the game, James told ESPN's Rachel Nichols that he "was literally seeing three rims out there" on his go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute.

James made one of his two free-throw attempts to tie the score at 98. He made a three-pointer with 58 seconds left as the shot clock expired to give the Lakers a 103-100 win.

He finished the game with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Los Angeles earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The reigning NBA champions will open the postseason on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.