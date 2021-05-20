X

    7 Medical Professionals Charged with 'Simple Homicide' in the Death of Diego Maradona

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File

    Seven medical professionals have been charged with simple homicide with eventual intent in the death of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona.

    According to ESPN's Adriana Garcia, among those who have been charged are Leopoldo Luque and Agustina Cosachov. Luque is a neurosurgeon who performed successful brain surgery on Maradona two weeks before his death, and Cosachov is a psychiatrist who treated Maradona.

    Two nurses, a nurse coordinator, a doctor and a psychologist have also been charged in the case.

    Maradona died in November at the age of 60 because of a buildup of fluid in his lungs brought on by heart failure.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

