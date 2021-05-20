Vince Carter Responds to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 'It's Over' Celebration After Walk-Off HR

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When a player hits a walk-off home run against a division rival, like Ronald Acuna Jr. did for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets on Wednesday, it's only fair to celebrate accordingly.

After completing a 5-4 comeback victory, Acuna's celebration might've been more impressive than the home run that preceded it. So much so that none other than NBA legend Vince Carter couldn't help but jump online and support Acuna's antics. Which makes plenty of sense, since it was Carter whom Acuna was emulating on the field.

As Acuna's first career walk-off flew deep into the Atlanta night, the outfielder turned to his dugout with a message for his teammates: "It's over."

Carter couldn't help but bask in his epic 2000 Dunk Contest moment crossing over into baseball.

Then a member of the Toronto Raptors, Carter put on one of the most dazzling displays in dunk contest history leading to a runaway victory that the veteran declared over well before the judges did.

It seems he has no problem with Acuna modeling his celebration after his. Then again, Acuna was only three years old when Carter won the 2000 Dunk Contest, so he may not have the most vivid memory of Carter's own epic evening.