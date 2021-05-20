X

    Sting, Darby Allin to Face Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page at AEW Double or Nothing

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 20, 2021

    All Elite Wrestling

    Sting and Darby Allin will face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a tag-team match at the AEW: Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 30.

    The two teams got into an altercation on Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, increasing the bad blood between these groups that's been going in for weeks.

    Last Wednesday, for example, Sky and Page attacked Sting during and after Allin's TNT Championship match against Miro.

    On Wednesday, Tony Schiavone interviewed Sky and Page in the ring, and the tag team had some choice words for Sting, who came out to confront the two.

    Allin then attacked Sky and Page from behind with his skateboard in hand. Later in the evening, the PPV match was announced.

    This isn't the only anticipated tag-team matchup occurring at the pay-per-view, as the Young Bucks will be defending their tag-team titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sting, Darby Allin to Face Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page at AEW Double or Nothing

      Sting, Darby Allin to Face Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page at AEW Double or Nothing
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Sting, Darby Allin to Face Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page at AEW Double or Nothing

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      👀 Inner Circle accepts challenge 💪 Young Bucks stay tag champs 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      AEW Dynamite Moving to TBS

      ◾️ Dynamite moves to TBS in 2022 ◾️ Rampage debuts Aug. 13 on TNT 📲 Full details of the move in app

      AEW Dynamite Moving to TBS
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      AEW Dynamite Moving to TBS

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      JR Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction to First Seeing Lesnar

      JR Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction to First Seeing Lesnar
      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      JR Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction to First Seeing Lesnar

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report