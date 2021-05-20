Sting, Darby Allin to Face Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page at AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling

Sting and Darby Allin will face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a tag-team match at the AEW: Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 30.

The two teams got into an altercation on Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, increasing the bad blood between these groups that's been going in for weeks.

Last Wednesday, for example, Sky and Page attacked Sting during and after Allin's TNT Championship match against Miro.

On Wednesday, Tony Schiavone interviewed Sky and Page in the ring, and the tag team had some choice words for Sting, who came out to confront the two.

Allin then attacked Sky and Page from behind with his skateboard in hand. Later in the evening, the PPV match was announced.

This isn't the only anticipated tag-team matchup occurring at the pay-per-view, as the Young Bucks will be defending their tag-team titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.