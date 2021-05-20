Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes 6th NHL Player with 800 Regular-Season, Playoff Goals

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes 6th NHL Player with 800 Regular-Season, Playoff GoalsMay 20, 2021
Alex Ovechkin just keeps on adding accomplishments to his Hall of Fame resume.
On Wednesday, he scored his 800th career goal (regular season and postseason), joining Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Brett Hull, Jaromir Jagr and Mark Messier in that elite club:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
That’s 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ NHL goals for @ovi8 (regular season and playoffs). #StanleyCup <br><br>He's the sixth player in League history to reach the milestone and sits three back of tying Mark Messier for the NHL’s fifth highest combined total. #NHLStats: https://t.co/blmgZJQLEC pic.twitter.com/dgDGNvMOFv
Ovechkin isn't showing any signs of slowing down, either. The 35-year-old scored 24 goals in 45 games this season after posting 48 goals across 68 contests last year. If he stays healthy and plays for a few more seasons, the 16-year veteran could potentially become just the second player in NHL history to reach 900 goals.
He almost assuredly won't catch Gretzky's 1,016. But he might catch Howe's 869. Regardless, his career has already reached legendary status.
