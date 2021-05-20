X

    Nets' James Harden: 'There's Always a Negative Narrative When It Comes to My Name'

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 20, 2021

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    James Harden doesn't appear too concerned with his reputation among basketball fans. Not when his results speak for themselves.

    Asked about the narrative that Brooklyn can't win without him after earlier skepticism from fans over trading for the guard, Harden merely shrugged off both sentiments.

    "No matter team I was gonna go to ... there's always a narrative when it comes to myself and how I play and my impact," Harden told reporters. "... There's always a negative narrative when it comes to my name."

    The Nets have significantly different records depending on if Harden plays or not. Brooklyn is  29-7 with Harden in the lineup as opposed to 19-17 without him available.

    Harden added he doesn't pay attention to those narratives because he knows how impactful he is on the floor.

    While his nine All-Star appearances and 2018 MVP nod may be the best examples overall, nothing shows Harden's impact during the 2020-21 season more than Brooklyn's stats without him in the lineup.

    Even with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving—among a handful of other stars—leading the roster, the Nets averaged slightly fewer field-goal attempts, free-throw attempts and points per game—along with more turnovers—when Harden was out of the lineup.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As much as those individual stats may look negligible, the fact that Brooklyn barely had a winning record without the former Houston Rockets star proves they're not.

    "There's not many guys you can throw in a situation who can take a step back from scoring and facilitate," Harden said. "Or if you need him to go score 40 a night. There's not many guys in this league who can do that."

    Harden may have put it best after returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month by posting 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

    "Not to, like, brag or anything," Harden said then, "but I’m really good at this game."

    Related

      NBA Summer League Returns

      Las Vegas will host Summer League with all 30 teams scheduled to play August 8-17

      NBA Summer League Returns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Summer League Returns

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      KD on Nets vs. Celtics: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'

      KD on Nets vs. Celtics: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD on Nets vs. Celtics: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Tatum’s 50 Is Reminder Boston Can Compete in Any Series

      Tatum’s 50 Is Reminder Boston Can Compete in Any Series
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Tatum’s 50 Is Reminder Boston Can Compete in Any Series

      daniellubofsky
      via CelticsBlog