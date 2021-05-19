Warriors' Stephen Curry: Daughter Riley Helped Choose Under Armour Over Nike, More

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Last November, Under Armour made longtime client and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry the centerpiece of his own brand, further cementing the nearly seven-year relationship between the company and player.

However, Under Armour may not have been able to land Curry at all if not for his daughter, Riley.

Curry relayed the story on how Riley influenced him to choose Under Armour in an interview with Nick DePaula on The Sneaker Game.

"My daughter Riley at the time was two and I was down at my agent's house in L.A. and we were just kind of messing around," Curry said (h/t Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area for the transcript).

"I had a bag full of all the shoes I was wear testing and I was getting to that final hour like, 'What are you gonna do?' I was messin' around and said, 'Riley come in here, let me put all these shoes around.' So I had Nike, Adidas, Brandblack and Under Armour shoes. I had them all laying around in the middle of the room and I told her, 'Go pick your favorite and hand it to daddy.'

"Little did I know, her dramatic self, even at two, she did the process of elimination. She didn't just go for the first one. ... She did the first three, threw them across the room, ran over and handed me the Spawn. That was pretty much the end of it right there."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (then of Yahoo Sports), Curry left Nike after four years to sign with Under Armour in September 2013.

Obviously, landing Curry turned out to be a huge win for Under Armour.

Curry was the centerpiece of the mid-2010s Warriors dynasty, which featured five Western Conference titles and three NBA championships. He won two NBA MVPs along the way.

The 33-year-old is still dominating the NBA, averaging a league-high 32 points per game this season.