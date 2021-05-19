NHL Draft Lottery 2021: Date, Full List of Team Odds Revealed for Draw

AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

The Buffalo Sabres struggled all season on the way to a 15-34-7 record, but they at least have the best odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced the draft lottery will take place June 2 to determine the order of the first 16 picks of the first round.

The Sabres have the best chance at the No. 1 pick at 16.6 percent and are followed by the Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets in the top five:

The league's announcement explained there will be a lottery for the first pick and a lottery for the second pick with the remaining picks Nos. 3-16 being determined by an inverse order of regular-season points.

There will be a redraw if Arizona wins either of the lottery draws, as the NHL stripped it of its 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick in August 2020 as sanctions for violating the league's combine testing policy during the 2019-20 campaign.

This year's draft is also the first that features the expansion Kraken.

Seattle has the same odds as the No. 4 seed in the lottery, which is exactly what the NHL did for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Whichever team wins the lottery will have the opportunity to draft a potential franchise-altering prospect.

Notable players such as Marc-Andre Fleury, Alexander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were all No. 1 picks, underscoring what type of difference-maker could be waiting in the wings this year.

Ryan Wagman of McKeen's Hockey (h/t Sean Leahy of NBC Sports) projected Michigan defenseman Owen Power as the No. 1 pick.

This year's NHL draft is scheduled for July 23 and 24.