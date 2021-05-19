X

    Kevin Durant on Nets vs. Celtics Series: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 20, 2021

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets are favored to defeat the shorthanded Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but Nets forward Kevin Durant isn't taking the C's lightly.

    Durant also noted that he isn't concerned about the Nets being considered NBA title favorites either.

    The 48-24 Nets earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs despite missing Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden for extended stretches this season because of injuries, personal reasons and/or the league's health and safety protocols.

    The 36-36 Celtics qualified as the No. 7 seed after Jayson Tatum scored 50 points against the Washington Wizards in their play-in game on Wednesday.

    However, the C's will be without All-Star Jaylen Brown due to a season-ending torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

    The Celtics are 7-1 underdogs to beat the Nets in the first round, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Brooklyn also tops the NBA champion ledger at 5-2.

    The Nets' road to the NBA Finals wouldn't be easy.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Celtics may be without Brown, but Tatum is a superstar more than capable of putting the team on his back. If Kemba Walker plays like he did Wednesday (29 points), then that duo is going to be a problem.

    A potential second-round date with reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks potentially looms, although that team has to face the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Either team could be a tough matchup for the Nets.

    The first-place Philadelphia 76ers, featuring MVP candidate Joel Embiid, are the most likely team to emerge from the other side of the Eastern Conference bracket. Embiid has been a dominant force this season, averaging 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

    But the Nets are likely better than their 48-24 record implies. The Irving-Harden-Durant combination has started just eight games together, with the team going 6-1.

    All three of them are good to go for the playoffs, though, which helps put the Nets in position for its first-ever NBA title.

    Game 1 of the Celtics vs. Nets series will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      KD on Nets vs. Celtics: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'

      KD on Nets vs. Celtics: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD on Nets vs. Celtics: 'We Can Be Beat If We Don't Lock In'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Tatum’s 50 Is Reminder Boston Can Compete in Any Series

      Tatum’s 50 Is Reminder Boston Can Compete in Any Series
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Tatum’s 50 Is Reminder Boston Can Compete in Any Series

      daniellubofsky
      via CelticsBlog

      Do Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving care enough to win a championship?!? Really?!?

      Do Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving care enough to win a championship?!? Really?!?
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Do Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving care enough to win a championship?!? Really?!?

      Net Income
      via NetsDaily