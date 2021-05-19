Clint Capela on Julius Randle: 'We Have a Pretty Good Idea of How to Get to Him'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela says he's confident the team will find ways to slow down Julius Randle in its first-round series against the New York Knicks.

"That’s kind of the perspective here. We know it’s going to be hard, especially in those first 4 games. I’m not going to say it’s going to be perfect, but we have a pretty good idea of how to get to him," Capela told reporters Wednesday.

If the Hawks have some sort of plan to stop Randle, they certainly didn't implement it during the teams' three regular-season matchups. The All-Star forward averaged 37.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the Knicks to a 3-0 head-to-head record.

Randle has been the face of the Knicks' surprising turnaround, likely finding his way onto the back half of some MVP ballots and running away with the Most Improved Player Award. The Knicks were predicted by many to be among the NBA's worst teams but instead went 41-31 on the back of a strong defense and Randle acting as an offensive fulcrum.

The Hawks turned their season around after firing coach Lloyd Pierce in March, replacing him with Nate McMillan. Atlanta has gone 27-11 since McMillan took over to win the Southeast Division for the first time since 2014-15.

Capela has been a defensive menace on the interior all season, leading the NBA in rebounds (14.3) and finishing fourth in blocks (2.0) per game.

The Hawks have a deeper, more well-rounded team on paper, but that has been the case nearly every night the Knicks have suited up this season. They've managed to keep their winning ways going regardless of matchup, with Tom Thibodeau earning himself Coach of the Year consideration.

The Knicks and Hawks have played only once since McMillan took over, with New York earning a 137-127 win in an overtime thriller.