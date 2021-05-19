X

    Report: NBA's 2021 Las Vegas Summer League Scheduled for Aug. 8-17

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 20, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The NBA Summer League is returning to Las Vegas this August as the Association's calendar continues to normalize in the wake of the pandemic. 

    According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the exhibition series will take place August 8-17. The competition was canceled last year because of COVID-19, which delayed the draft until November—one month before the 2020-21 regular season began. 

    All 32 teams typically send rosters made up of rookies, sophomores and G League players looking to prove themselves before training camps open up. It's unclear how many teams will be participating in this year's iteration. 

    It's also unclear if the NBA Summer Leagues in Orlando, Salt Lake City and Sacramento will resume their respective tournaments. 

    The 2021 NBA draft is slated for July 29, giving the league's newest members a quick turnaround before heading to Las Vegas. That means it won't be long before Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga get an opportunity to step on an NBA floor with their new clubs. 

    The Vegas league, in particular, has been a launch pad for a number of young players to show they can excel at the next level. 

    Previous Las Vegas MVPs include Josh Hart (2018), Lonzo Ball (2017), Damian Lillard (2012), John Wall (2010) and Blake Griffin (2009). Brandon Clarke won the award in 2019—the last time the league was held. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As the NBA prepares for a more typical offseason, the return of the Las Vegas Summer League is the latest sign the sports calendar is settling back into its usual rhythm. 

    Related

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Stars Showing Steph Love 🏆

      LeBron and Ja both picked Steph as MVP. @highkin looks at the recent shift in how players view the Warriors star 📲

      NBA Stars Showing Steph Love 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Stars Showing Steph Love 🏆

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Chuck Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds High School

      Chuck Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds High School
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chuck Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds High School

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA, Fortnite Teaming Up

      'The Crossover' will allow players to don a uniform from any of the league's 30 teams starting on May 21 at 8 pm ET

      NBA, Fortnite Teaming Up
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA, Fortnite Teaming Up

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report