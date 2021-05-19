Knicks 'Aiming' to Host 13,000 Fans at MSG for Playoff Games, Leon Rose Says

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are seeking to host up to 13,000 fans for playoff games at Madison Square Garden, team president Leon Rose said Wednesday.

"We’re incredibly excited to bring playoff basketball back to [Madison Square Garden] and to have the best fans in the league give us a true home-court advantage,” Rose said, per Ian Begley of SNY.

The Knicks have been allowed to hold up to 2,000 fans at games since February. Team governor James Dolan told The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov that vaccinated individuals will be allowed to sit "shoulder to shoulder" at events.

Dolan also encouraged fans to get vaccinated.

"All of those fans for Knicks playoff games are going to be loud, they're going to be passionate and they're going to be ready," Dolan said in a statement. "The Garden is going to rock. We hope the team gives all of New York something to cheer about, and that this marks the start of a busy summer for the growing number of vaccinated people who can now begin to enjoy more opportunities to celebrate together—at our venues and beyond."

Over 50 percent of the seating will be reserved for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated fans who attend the games will have to maintain social distancing protocols of six feet and wear masks.