Watch Jazz Players Grant College Scholarships to Students in Emotional Video

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz won an NBA-best 52 games during the regular season. Combined with their three preseason victories, that means at least 55 students from the state will attend college for free.

The Jazz pledged to fund a full four-year scholarship—covering tuition, books, fees, and room and board—for a Utah student that identifies with an underrepresented group for every game they won this season. On Wednesday, the team shared a video of players awarding the scholarships from the first half of the season, totaling 30.

According to the team, every student selected demonstrated financial need, and 90 percent will be the first-generation university students. Of the recipients, 53 percent are women and 47 percent are men. They will continue their education at one of six Utah-based schools: Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University or Weber State University.

The second half of the scholarships, which will cover victories earned after the All-Star break as well as the postseason, will be awarded to students who will enroll as freshmen in 2022-23.

The Jazz tip off the postseason Sunday against the to-be-determined No. 8 seed.