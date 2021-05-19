Matt Barnes Invites Kwame Brown on 'All the Smoke': 'Talk Your S--t Face to Face'

Kevin C. Cox/BIG3/Getty Images

The war of words between Kwame Brown and Matt Barnes continued Wednesday.

Barnes posted a video message challenging Brown to come on All the Smoke to "talk your s--t face to face."

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

The feud began when Barnes and Stephen Jackson criticized Brown's NBA career on an episode of their podcast.

When word of their comments got back to Brown, he issued a response in a video message posted on social media:

“I think you guys need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems. ... And Stephen Jackson, maybe you can put that motherf--king blunt out and pull your pants up on your ass and put that rag down and act like a grown-ass man instead of a little ass boy.”

Brown's name was first brought up on the podcast last month when Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was talking about the February 2008 trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Pau Gasol.

The Lakers sent Brown and the draft rights to Marc Gasol as part of a package to Memphis for Pau, but Jackson joked that Marc was the only player in the deal.

That was followed up this week with an appearance on the show by Gilbert Arenas, who played on the Washington Wizards with Brown for two seasons from 2003 to 2005. He referred to Brown as a "show pony" whose confidence was destroyed by Michael Jordan when he was Washington's president of basketball operations.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 2001, Brown became the first player selected No. 1 overall in the NBA straight out of high school. He played 12 seasons in the league with seven teams before retiring.