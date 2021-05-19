Draymond Green 'Excited as Hell' for Warriors' Play-in Game vs. Lakers

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Not surprisingly, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has had a change of heart about the NBA's play-in tournament.

Green told ESPN's Rachel Nichols he's "excited as hell" to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night:

That's a different stance than the one the three-time All-Star expressed in April, when he told reporters that "fighting for a play-in spot does not motivate me."

Granted, Green may have said something else if he knew with certainty the Lakers would be waiting after Golden State finished eighth in the Western Conference.

Simply getting to this point is an achievement for the Warriors after they lost Klay Thompson to a season-ending injury for the second straight year. No matter what might happen beyond that, sending the Lakers packing and denying their bid for a second straight title would be a satisfying outcome for Golden State.