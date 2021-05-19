X

    LaMelo Ball Needs to Take 'Major Steps' in Offseason, Hornets' Borrego Says

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will likely be named NBA Rookie of the Year, but his head coach still wants to see the 19-year-old get better before next season. 

    Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, James Borrego explained that the organization is going to "take some major steps" to get Ball prepared for the 2021-22 campaign. 

    Borrego said those steps include "his body, and then working through offense and defense.”

    The Hornets' season came to an end on Tuesday with a 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament. Ball had just 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting, four assists and four turnovers in the game.

    Despite missing out on the NBA playoffs, this season was a massive step forward for the Hornets. They were in postseason contention until their final game and were over .500 as late as April 13. 

    Charlotte did all of that despite not having Ball for 21 games from March 22-April 28 because of a broken wrist. His shooting form didn't come back, as he made just 38.4 percent of his field-goal attempts over the final 10 games of the regular season. 

    When the injury initially occurred, the expectation was that Ball would likely miss the remainder of the season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ball finished his first year averaging 15.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 51 appearances. 

    The Hornets will be able to build their roster around him as they look to challenge for a playoff spot again next season. 

    Related

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond 'Excited as Hell' for Lakers Play-In Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Borrego Hopes Tough Finish Drives Hornets to Take Next Step

      Borrego Hopes Tough Finish Drives Hornets to Take Next Step
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Borrego Hopes Tough Finish Drives Hornets to Take Next Step

      WRAL
      via WRALSportsFan.com

      Rozier Details What Hornets Need

      Rozier Details What Hornets Need
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Rozier Details What Hornets Need

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer

      NBA Stars Showing Steph Love 🏆

      LeBron and Ja both picked Steph as MVP. @highkin looks at the recent shift in how players view the Warriors star 📲

      NBA Stars Showing Steph Love 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Stars Showing Steph Love 🏆

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report