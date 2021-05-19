Jeremy Lin Would Be Welcomed to BIG3 with 'Open Arms,' League Says

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The BIG3 basketball league left the door open for Jeremy Lin to continue his basketball career.

On Tuesday, Lin posted a statement on Twitter to say Sunday had been a self-imposed deadline for him to land with an NBA team. Since he remained unsigned, the 32-year-old seemed to indicate he was walking away from the Association.

BIG3 responded to the post and said it "would welcome [Lin] with open arms."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.