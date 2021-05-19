X

    Jeremy Lin Would Be Welcomed to BIG3 with 'Open Arms,' League Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    The BIG3 basketball league left the door open for Jeremy Lin to continue his basketball career.

    On Tuesday, Lin posted a statement on Twitter to say Sunday had been a self-imposed deadline for him to land with an NBA team. Since he remained unsigned, the 32-year-old seemed to indicate he was walking away from the Association.

    BIG3 responded to the post and said it "would welcome [Lin] with open arms."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      How Curry Became the Players' MVP

      Steph has had to do it all by himself this year and is gaining respect around the league ➡️

      How Curry Became the Players' MVP
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Curry Became the Players' MVP

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Chuck Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds High School

      Chuck Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds High School
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chuck Donates $1K to Each Employee at Leeds High School

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA, Fortnite Teaming Up

      'The Crossover' will allow players to don a uniform from any of the league's 30 teams starting on May 21 at 8 pm ET

      NBA, Fortnite Teaming Up
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA, Fortnite Teaming Up

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Re-Drafting 2020 NBA Class ⏪

      'If teams could go back, a bunch would make different decisions'

      @Jonwass looks back at the first round. Read now 📲

      Re-Drafting 2020 NBA Class ⏪
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Re-Drafting 2020 NBA Class ⏪

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report