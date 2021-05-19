Ex-USA Women's Hockey Captain Meghan Duggan Named Devils' Player Development Manager

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils have hired former U.S. women's national ice hockey team captain Meghan Duggan as their new manager of player development.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work and adding value in an area that I've committed my entire life to," Duggan told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "But I also hope people see this and realize there's a space for those who haven't traditionally been in these roles—women, or BIPOC community members; there's a space for that. Times are definitely changing, and I'm excited to be part of it."

The role was specifically created for Duggan and will see her working closely with upper management. The press release says her focus will be on implementing the "design, improvement and execution of progress plans for all players within the organization."

General manager Tom Fitzgerald highlighted Duggan's success on the ice and her "attention to detail and creative thinking" as the main attributes that led to her hiring.

Duggan retired from hockey last October after winning three Olympic medals (one gold, two silver) and eight medals in the World championships (seven gold, one silver) as part of the USA women's hockey team. She captained the 2014 and 2018 United States Olympic teams, capturing her first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games.

She retired as one of the most accomplished players in women's international hockey history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to her international career, Duggan played for the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women's Hockey League and the Buffalo Beauts and Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League.