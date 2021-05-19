X

    Draymond Green: I Wanted Stephen Curry to Get Scoring Title 'Worse Than He Did'

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Ben Margot

    Stephen Curry's second scoring title may have meant more to one of his Golden State Warriors teammates than it did to the two-time NBA MVP. 

    Speaking to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Draymond Green said he kept watching Curry's point total "because I wanted him to get the scoring title worse than he did."

    Curry's run down the stretch this season ranks among his greatest accomplishments in the NBA. 

    After returning from a tailbone injury on March 29, Curry averaged 36.9 points on 43.7 percent three-point shooting in his final 24 games. He took 14.8 attempts behind the arc per contest during that stretch. 

    Curry set an NBA record for most consecutive games with at least 30 points by a player aged 33 or older (11). He finished the regular season scoring at least 30 points in 21 of his final 24 games. 

    The seven-time All-Star set a career high with 32 points per game to win the scoring title for the second time in his career.

    Green's passing ability helped Curry during this run. He finished tied with Chris Paul for third in the NBA with 8.9 assists per game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Golden State has gone 16-8 since March 29 and won eight of its final nine games to clinch a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. It will play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday with the winner getting the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. 

    Related

      Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects in 2021 Draft 📈

      Who will make NBA front offices look like geniuses or leave them second-guessing themselves?

      Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects in 2021 Draft 📈
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects in 2021 Draft 📈

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Free Agents with Big Money on the Line This Postseason 💰

      These eight NBA players are hoping to cash in with their playoff performances ➡️

      Free Agents with Big Money on the Line This Postseason 💰
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Free Agents with Big Money on the Line This Postseason 💰

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond: I Wanted Steph to Get Scoring Title 'Worse Than He Did'

      Draymond: I Wanted Steph to Get Scoring Title 'Worse Than He Did'
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond: I Wanted Steph to Get Scoring Title 'Worse Than He Did'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Warriors vs. Lakers Play-In Game Odds, Fantasy Tips

      Warriors vs. Lakers Play-In Game Odds, Fantasy Tips
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors vs. Lakers Play-In Game Odds, Fantasy Tips

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report