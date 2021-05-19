Draymond Green: I Wanted Stephen Curry to Get Scoring Title 'Worse Than He Did'

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Stephen Curry's second scoring title may have meant more to one of his Golden State Warriors teammates than it did to the two-time NBA MVP.

Speaking to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Draymond Green said he kept watching Curry's point total "because I wanted him to get the scoring title worse than he did."

Curry's run down the stretch this season ranks among his greatest accomplishments in the NBA.

After returning from a tailbone injury on March 29, Curry averaged 36.9 points on 43.7 percent three-point shooting in his final 24 games. He took 14.8 attempts behind the arc per contest during that stretch.

Curry set an NBA record for most consecutive games with at least 30 points by a player aged 33 or older (11). He finished the regular season scoring at least 30 points in 21 of his final 24 games.

The seven-time All-Star set a career high with 32 points per game to win the scoring title for the second time in his career.

Green's passing ability helped Curry during this run. He finished tied with Chris Paul for third in the NBA with 8.9 assists per game.

Golden State has gone 16-8 since March 29 and won eight of its final nine games to clinch a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. It will play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday with the winner getting the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.