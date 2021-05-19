X

    Celtics' HC Brad Stevens: 'It's Hard to See' Nets Losing in 2021 NBA Playoffs

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    After clinching the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered an honest assessment of the challenge that awaits his team in the first round.

    Stevens told reporters "it's hard to see" the Brooklyn Nets losing. He also called them "the best of the best" heading into the postseason.

    The Celtics earned a matchup with the Nets thanks to their 118-100 win over the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament Tuesday night.

    The Nets won all three matchups against the Celtics during the regular season without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving playing together in any of those games. 

    Brooklyn's dynamic trio is healthy and ready to go for the postseason. Head coach Steve Nash's team led the NBA in offensive rating (118.3) and was second in points per game (118.6) in the regular season.

    This has been a disappointing season for Boston after making the Eastern Conference Finals last year, as the team lost five of its final six games in the regular season and finished 36-36 overall.

    Jayson Tatum, who scored 50 in the victory over Washington, will have to carry the offense with Jaylen Brown out for the rest of the season with a torn wrist ligament.

    Boston will travel to Barclays Center for Game 1 against Brooklyn on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

