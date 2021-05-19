X

    Miles Bridges Says Hornets Didn't Play Like They Wanted to Be in the Playoffs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Miles Bridges was quite candid after his Charlotte Hornets lost in blowout fashion to the Indiana Pacers in Tuesday's Eastern Conference play-in tournament game.

    "We got our ass whipped today," he said after the 144-117 loss, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. "Nothing else to it... They played like they wanted to be in the playoffs and we didn't."

    Bridges did his part and finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. He led his team in scoring and tied Terry Rozier for the most rebounds, so it was difficult to blame him.

    Yet Charlotte's defense was abysmal in defeat.

    The Pacers poured in 144 points with eight different players in double figures. Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 rebounds on his own, which was closer to the Hornets' total of 36 than Charlotte's total was to Indiana's 54.

    The Hornets were a middling 16th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com, and picked a poor time to collapse on that end of the floor.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Indiana's road to the playoffs continues, as it will face the loser of Tuesday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics. The winner of the game between Boston and Washington will be the No. 7 seed in the traditional eight-team bracket, while the winner of the Pacers' next game will be the No. 8 seed.

    The Pacers struggled down the stretch of the season and went 9-11 in their final 20 games prior to Tuesday's display of dominance.

    To hear Bridges tell it, they simply wanted it more.

    Related

      NBA Insiders Look at FA Class 🔍

      🤔 Schroder not satisfied with Lakers role? 🤑 Tim Hardaway Jr. could get $20M/yr 📲 @jakelfischer has the latest on under-the-radar free agents

      NBA Insiders Look at FA Class 🔍
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      NBA Insiders Look at FA Class 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-In Round

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-In Round
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-In Round

      WRAL
      via WRALSportsFan.com

      Huge Off-Season: Find a Center, Decide on Graham and Monk, Add Shooting

      Huge Off-Season: Find a Center, Decide on Graham and Monk, Add Shooting
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Huge Off-Season: Find a Center, Decide on Graham and Monk, Add Shooting

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer

      Recap: Hornets End Their Season in Embarrassing Fashion in Massive Loss to Pacers

      Recap: Hornets End Their Season in Embarrassing Fashion in Massive Loss to Pacers
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Recap: Hornets End Their Season in Embarrassing Fashion in Massive Loss to Pacers

      At The Hive
      via At The Hive