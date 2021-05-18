Warriors' Steph Curry Talks NBA MVP Endorsement from Lakers' LeBron James

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn't paying too much attention to LeBron James' push for him to be named the league's MVP.

Curry told USA Today's Mark Medina that he appreciated the sentiment, but he wasn't letting it get in the way of how he would handle James on the court when the two teams play Wednesday in the first round of the play-in tournament.

James told reporters Sunday that he thought Curry was worthy of earning his third MVP nod after his 2020-21 campaign.

"I mean, just look at what he's done this year," James said. "I don't know anything else if you're looking for an MVP. If Steph is not on Golden State's team, what are we looking at? We get caught up in the records sometimes. We get caught up in the, OK, who has the best record, instead of just saying who had the best season that year. And Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year."

James' teammate Kyle Kuzma also praised Curry on Tuesday.

Curry earned the league's scoring title, averaging 32 points per game this season—a career high. In doing so, he became the second player after Michael Jordan to claim the title at 33 or older.

He also logged 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds through 63 games, averaging 34.2 minutes, his most since the 2015-16 season when he logged the same amount.

He has the second-best odds to win the MVP award, sitting at +2700 (bet $100 to win $2,700) via FanDuel. The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is the runaway favorite at -7000 (bet $100 to win $1.43).

