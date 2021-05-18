Mets' Kevin Pillar to Undergo Plastic Surgery on Nose Injury After Being Hit in Face

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar will undergo plastic surgery on his broken nose after being struck in the face with a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of the Mets' 3-1 road win on Monday.

On Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reported that Pillar's fractures were contained to his nose and that he will be allowed to resume baseball activities 10-14 days post-surgery.

“My plan is to be back as soon as possible," Pillar said.

Per a team announcement earlier Tuesday, Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures and was set to see a specialist in Atlanta.

The 32-year-old Pillar is in his first season with the Mets and ninth year in the big leagues.

Pillar spoke with reporters Tuesday for the first time after suffering the injuries, and excerpts from his press conference can be found below.

Pillar had started 12 of the last 14 games for the Mets in the outfield to replace Brandon Nimmo, who has been on the injured list (left index finger contusion).

Without Pillar, the Mets are significantly short-handed in the outfield, especially with Michael Conforto recently landing on the injured list (hamstring strain).

New York did acquire some veteran outfield depth Tuesday by reaching a deal with the Chicago Cubs and adding 34-year-old Cameron Maybin, who has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

For now, the Mets are rolling with an outfield of Dominic Smith in left, Johneshwy Fargas in center and Khalil Lee in right for their Tuesday evening game at Atlanta.