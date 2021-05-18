LeBron James 'Good to Go' for Lakers vs. Warriors Despite Ankle Injury, Vogel Says

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be ready to go when his team takes on the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game Wednesday, head coach Frank Vogel said.

Vogel told reporters James was able to participate fully in practice Tuesday despite dealing with "minor" ankle soreness and is "good to go."

James left the final game of the regular season—a defeat of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday—after rolling his ankle.

There didn't seem to be any concern after he initially injured the ankle. Vogel shared a similar message with reporters after the game Sunday. James also assured the media that he wasn't anticipating any time on the sidelines.

James was the center of a Lakers season that was marred by injury. He missed most of the second half of the season after he suffered a high-ankle sprain March 20, though the Lakers did welcome back Anthony Davis in that time in order to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

The 36-year-old still managed to log his 17th season with at least 25 points per game, ending the regular season with averages of 25 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds through 45 games.