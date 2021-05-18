Bucks' Jrue Holiday on Heat Series: 'Talent-wise, We Have a Bit More of That'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is confident in his team's ability ahead of the first-round matchup with the Miami Heat.

"I feel like talent-wise, we have a bit more of that," Holiday said on the upcoming series, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

The series is a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals, which saw the fifth-seeded Heat earn a shocking upset over the No. 1 Bucks in five games. Miami went on to reach the NBA finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Holiday wasn't around for that series, joining Milwaukee in the offseason in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The lack of bad memories could help the point guard remain optimistic going into the No. 3 vs. No. 6 battle starting Saturday.

Holiday is at least complimentary of Heat star Jimmy Butler, who averaged 21.5 points per game, set career highs with 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game while leading the NBA with 2.1 steals per game.

"He's definitely my type of guy," the veteran said. "I'm a big fan of Jimmy Buckets."

Miami also has Bam Adebayo as well as a deep rotation of veterans and younger players, including Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Andre Iguodala.

Milwaukee still might have the talent advantage led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning two-time MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have all also earned All-Star selections in their careers while Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo have become valuable role players.

The "talent" argument could be close, but the question of best team will be settled on the court in a seven-game series.