Celtics Rumors: Brad Stevens Expected to Return as HC, Job Not in Jeopardy

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will reportedly return for the 2021-22 NBA season despite posting a disappointing 36-36 campaign.

"The idea that his job might be in jeopardy is just not accurate," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday on Get Up.

Stevens is 354-282 in eight seasons with the Celtics and has led the franchise to three Eastern Conference Finals berths. While the 2020-21 campaign is seen as a major disappointment, the franchise signed him to a contract extension in August. The idea that his job status may be in question was never particularly realistic.

It would also be fair to point out that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, not Stevens, carries the lion's share of blame for the Celtics' failures this season. The C's have lost Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier over the previous two offseasons with little to show in return.

Maxing out Kemba Walker has been a bust due to his near-constant injury issues, and Ainge reportedly turned down a Hayward sign-and-trade that would have netted Myles Turner and a first-round pick last offseason. Ainge's most notable move during the regular season was adding Evan Fournier, another decision that has largely failed to pay dividends.

The Celtics have two solid foundational stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and then a roster full of major question marks. Fournier is a free agent this offseason. The team should and likely will explore trade options for Walker. Barring Robert Williams developing into a more consistent presence in the middle, Boston has a long-term hole in its defensive interior that it needs to fix.

Stevens is one of the league's best coaches, but he was handed a sour batch of talent for the second time in three years. If there is a Celtics shake-up this offseason, it should probably start with the roster's architect.