PGA Championship 2021 Tee Times, Pairings Announced for Round 1 at Kiawah Island

The PGA Championship announced the Round 1 and 2 tee times on Tuesday, per ESPN.com, with each of the last three major champions finding themselves in the same opening group.

Collin Morikawa will travel to Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina as the defending champion. He'll get things started on Thursday at 8:44 a.m. ET alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama.

At +1150, Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The four-time major champion was victorious in the Wells Fargo Championship, edging out Abraham Ancer by one shot. He also won the PGA Championship the only other time Kiawah Island hosted the tournament in 2012.

McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas make up another marquee group, and they tee off at 8:33 a.m.

Koepka is hoping to rebound after missed cuts at the Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. He seemed to still be feeling the effects of the knee surgery he underwent in March.

Jordan Spieth didn't get his 2020-21 season off to a good start with three missed cuts in his first five PGA Tour events. However, he placed in the top 10 in six of his last eight starts, including a tie for third place in the Masters, and won the Valero Texas Open in April.

At +1500, Spieth's odds are the third-best in the PGA Championship field. The 27-year-old will play with Webb Simpson and Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris in the first two rounds.

Patrick Rada, Adam Long and Cameron Tringale will get things underway from the first tee at 7 a.m., and the trio of Dean Burmester, Greg Koch and K.H. Lee have the last tee time at 2:42 p.m.

The tournament will pick back up Friday at 7 a.m. with Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin and Jim Herman.

