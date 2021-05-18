Ex-Laker Kwame Brown Calls Out Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe in NSFW IG Video

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Kwame Brown discussed ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless in a profanity-laced tirade Tuesday on Instagram Live.

Here's the full video (WARNING: LANGUAGE NSFW):

Brown, the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, has returned to the spotlight in recent days after taking offense to comments made by Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas about him on the All The Smoke podcast last week.

TMZ noted the 39-year-old South Carolina native posted a reply to the remarks on Instagram and also streamed an hour-long response on YouTube. (All videos NSFW)

Brown's defense attracted the attention of the daily debate shows on ESPN and Fox Sports in recent days, which led to the latest post from the former top pick aimed at Smith, Sharpe and Bayless.

The Washington Wizards selected Brown straight out of Glynn Academy in Georgia before the NBA required a one-year gap between high school and the draft. He was a solid player, averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds during the 2003-04 season, but he never lived up to the expectations of a No. 1 pick.

Brown went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during his 12-year NBA career.

He last played in the NBA in 2013, and he more recently appeared in the BIG3 three-on-three league.

Brown averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds across 607 career NBA games.