Kwame Brown to Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson: 'You Don't Play with a Grown-Ass Man'

Kwame Brown isn't happy with Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

After that trio had a conversation about the former Washington Wizards big man on their All The Smoke podcast, he responded with a video on Instagram (warning: contains sexist and racial language).

TMZ Sports shared some of Brown's comments:

"I'mma give you feminine n---as what you been asking for. You n---as been talkin' a lot, saying a lot of things you don't know what the f--k you talkin' about.

"Y'all get on the internet and y'all report things that make no goddamn sense. I grew up in an era where you don't play with grown-ass men and I think both of you two gentlemen know, personally, that I'm a grown-ass man."

TMZ noted Arenas called Brown a "man child" and a "show pony" on the podcast when talking about how he never lived up to expectations on the court.

Barnes also responded to the situation during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump.

"I was just confused, I didn't really know what happened, I didn't know where it came from," Barnes said. "I get where he's coming from, he's kind of been the butt of jokes, coming into the league and not being able to live up to that No. 1 potential. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at MJ for picking you No. 1."

MJ was in reference to Michael Jordan, who was in the Wizards' front office when the team selected Brown with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 NBA draft.

Jackson also replied to Brown's video on Instagram and said he wished him nothing but the best.

Brown played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and is widely regarded as a bust given his status as a No. 1 pick.