Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Lands Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Series with Showtime

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is going to executive-produce a television series inspired by his life.

Per Denise Petski of Deadline.com, Showtime is developing the half-hour scripted comedy titled The Education of Matt Barnes.

The series was created by Matt Pyken, who previously worked on Empire, Mr. Robot and Castle.

Here is the official description of the series from Petski:

"Created and written by Pyken, The Education of Matt Barnes is a look at Barnes' real life after 14 years in the NBA–and his journey to the stardom he never achieved on the hardwood. It's the story of how a single dad from Encino balances home, business, activism and relationships while navigating the temptations of the celebrity-centric, Instagram and TikTok universe of LA."

Barnes carved out a long career in the NBA after being a second-round draft pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002. He spent time in the National Basketball Developmental League and ABA before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2004.

The UCLA alum played for nine different teams in his 14-year career. He won an NBA title during his final season with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17.

Barnes and Stephen Jackson launched the All the Smoke video podcast in 2019 that currently airs on Showtime.