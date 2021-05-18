Chris Bosh: LeBron, Lakers vs. Steph, Warriors to Be 'The Ultimate Competitive Game'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A former teammate of LeBron James previewed the Los Angeles Lakers' play-in game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Chris Bosh said he expects the matchup to be "the ultimate competitive game" (starts at 2:45 mark):

Even though James has made it clear that he isn't a fan of the play-in tournament, the intrigue around Wednesday's showdown between arguably the two biggest stars in the NBA is off the charts.

The winner will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The loser will play the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies game for the No. 8 seed.

James and Curry have gone head-to-head 38 times in their careers. The Warriors star holds a 22-16 edge in those games, including a 15-7 mark in the playoffs.

The Lakers won two of three games against Golden State during the regular season. James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 128-97 win on March 15.

Curry has averaged 36.9 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from three-point range in 24 games since March 29.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Warriors and Lakers will square off at Staples Center on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.