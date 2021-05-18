X

    Chris Bosh: LeBron, Lakers vs. Steph, Warriors to Be 'The Ultimate Competitive Game'

    Adam WellsMay 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    A former teammate of LeBron James previewed the Los Angeles Lakers' play-in game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

    Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Chris Bosh said he expects the matchup to be "the ultimate competitive game" (starts at 2:45 mark):

    Even though James has made it clear that he isn't a fan of the play-in tournament, the intrigue around Wednesday's showdown between arguably the two biggest stars in the NBA is off the charts. 

    The winner will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The loser will play the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies game for the No. 8 seed. 

    James and Curry have gone head-to-head 38 times in their careers. The Warriors star holds a 22-16 edge in those games, including a 15-7 mark in the playoffs. 

    The Lakers won two of three games against Golden State during the regular season. James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 128-97 win on March 15. 

    Curry has averaged 36.9 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from three-point range in 24 games since March 29. 

    The Warriors and Lakers will square off at Staples Center on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. 

