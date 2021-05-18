Raptors' Kyle Lowry on 2021 NBA Free Agency: 'Money Talks...Years Talk'; Not Retiring

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said Tuesday the value of the contract offers and the ability to compete for titles will be crucial to his decision as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"Money talks, and years talk," Lowry told reporters. "... At the end of the day, I want to make sure my family is taken care of for generations."

He added: "I want more championships."

Eric Koreen of The Athletic noted that Lowry will not be retiring.

Lowry, a 2006 first-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies, has played for the Raptors since 2012, when the Villanova product was acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets.

The 35-year-old Philadelphia native has become one of the best players in Raptors history, highlighted by helping lead the team to the 2019 NBA title alongside Kawhi Leonard, who left after capturing the championship to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

The point guard remained in Toronto, but after reaching the conference semifinals last year, the Raptors faded to a 27-45 record and missed the playoffs this season.

Lowry wouldn't commit to staying with the organization, saying "decisions will be made."

"Toronto is a home to me. Obviously it's a great situation for me," he said.

The six-time All-Star was a popular focus of trade rumors leading up to the deadline in March, frequently being linked to his hometown 76ers, but he wasn't dealt in the end.

Now he'll have the opportunity to survey the free-agent market to see which team can offer the best combination of financial value, championship outlook and his role within the squad.

Lowry should have plenty of suitors as he's remained productive in his mid-30s. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 threes while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc in 46 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Sixers remain a team to watch in the Lowry pursuit as they look for a potential backcourt partner for Ben Simmons, while the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are among the teams that figure to seek point guard upgrades this summer.

That said, it wouldn't be a total surprise if he ends up back in Toronto if the front office offers a competitive contract offer.