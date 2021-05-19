WWE Raw TV Ratings Increase for Lashley, McIntyre and WrestleMania Backlash Results

Bauzen/GC Images

Monday night's post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE Raw saw its viewership slightly improve compared to last week.

According to Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, Raw averaged 1.823 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network. Last week's Raw episode averaged 1.817 million viewers, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On Monday, Hour 1 averaged 1.790 million viewers, and that number jumped to 1.932 million for Hour 2. The closing hour dropped to 1.748 million viewers.

Monday's Raw television rating rose to 1.35, up from 1.28 over the past two weeks, per Keller.

The main event of Raw was an open challenge laid down by WWE champion Bobby Lashley. New Day member Kofi Kingston answered it despite facing and beating Randy Orton earlier in the night.

It was initially thought that Lashley was putting the WWE Championship on the line, but just before the match started, MVP said they never agreed to do so, thus making it a non-title match.

MVP attempted to interfere during the latter stages of the match by hitting Kofi with his cane, but Drew McIntyre showed up to stop it. McIntyre then hit Lashley with the cane while the referee's back was turned, and Kingston rolled up Lashley for the upset victory.

Raw also featured fallout from the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, which saw Rhea Ripley retain over Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat.

Asuka and Charlotte faced off in a singles match Monday, and Ripley had plenty of influence from ringside. Ultimately, Flair became too distracted by Rhea, which allowed Asuka to pick up the victory with a small package.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line as well with Natalya and Tamina beating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for a successful first title defense since winning the belts on SmackDown last week.

Alexa Bliss made her presence felt during the match, as she made fire shoot out of the ring posts, thus knocking Reginald off the apron, and allowing Natalya and Tamina to capitalize.

Other key happenings on Raw included AJ Styles beating Elias by disqualification, Angel Garza defeating Drew Gulak, Sheamus beating Ricochet and Damian Priest coming out on top against John Morrison in a Lumberjack match.

