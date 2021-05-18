X

    Lakers' Dennis Schroder Won't Wear Kyrie Irving Shoes Again After April Confrontation

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2021

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving lost a customer in Dennis Schroder.

    The Los Angeles Lakers guard shared a look at his sneaker collection in a video he posted to his YouTube account. At the 8:37 mark, he grabs a pair of Irving's signature Nike sneakers and says in his native German he "can't wear them no more" and alluded to their confrontation in April as to why.

    "I cannot do it, not going to wear it again," Schroder said. "We will do giveaways for everyone who wants them. I'll donate, so text me."

    During the third quarter of Los Angeles' 126-101 win on April 10, Schroder and Irving engaged in a back-and-forth on the court, and both players were ejected.

    More than a month later, the situation clearly remains a sore spot for Schroder.

    If you happen to need some new kicks and wear a size 12, the 27-year-old is the man to call.

