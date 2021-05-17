X

    Luka Doncic Says Marcus Morris Apologized for Controversial Play from 2020 Playoffs

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will play in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, but Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris have apparently moved past their rivalry that began last postseason.

    Doncic said Morris apologized to him during a game earlier this season, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

    "He's a hell of a player, hell of a defender," Doncic said of Morris. "Trash talk is always there, and if it's not, you're not really competing. It's going to be great."

    The controversy began last year when Morris stepped on Luka's already injured ankle in Game 5 of the series, although the forward denied it was intentional:

    One game later, Morris was ejected for a flagrant foul on the Mavericks' star:

    The Clippers eventually won the series in six games before suffering a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

