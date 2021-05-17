Stephen Curry Has 'Never Been Better,' Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Stephen Curry has been the NBA's best player since the All-Star break, scorching nets with an NBA Jam-level precision.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has seen his fair share of Curry's brilliance, said this is the best he's ever seen from the two-time MVP.

"Well, he's never been better, I can say that," Kerr told reporters. "He's been great for a long time, though, so it's hard to say he's at his best now because he's been like this for years. I think what's different this year is just the supporting cast."

Curry is averaging 34.4 points per game since the break, knocking down 43.2 percent of his threes on 13.6 attempts per game. It's been the most prolific three-point shooting run the sport has ever seen, with Curry propping up a shaky supporting cast to spur a run to the No. 8 seed.

The Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in game Wednesday night. If they are victorious, they would play the Phoenix Suns in Round 1 as the No. 7 seed. If they lose, they would play either the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies in a second game for the No. 8 spot.

Whether Curry is actually better than he's ever been or simply has more responsibility now is a matter of debate. Curry probably could have pulled off his season-long scoring barrage five years ago; he just didn't need to. But with Klay Thompson injured and Kevin Durant plying his trade in Brooklyn, the onus has been on Curry to shoulder the offensive load by himself.