Luka Doncic Calls Mavericks vs. Clippers Playoff Series 'A Hell of a Matchup'

Luka Doncic has a chance at revenge.

The Dallas Mavericks star has played in one playoff series in his young career to this point, and it was when his team lost to the L.A. Clippers last season. That will be the first-round matchup again this year after the Clippers and Mavericks clinched the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the Western Conference, respectively.

"It's a hell of a matchup," Doncic told reporters.

The Clippers won last season's showdown in six games, although it was not without drama.

Dallas was winning Game 1 but lost control after Kristaps Porzingis was ejected because of a second technical foul. The teams split the next two contests, and Doncic turned in arguably the most impressive moment of his career in Game 4 when he drilled a buzzer-beating three to win in overtime.

However, Los Angeles won the next two with Porzingis sidelined by injury and Doncic fighting an uphill battle without the team's No. 2 option.

The Mavericks won two of three games against Los Angeles this season with the most recent one coming in March. Having a healthy Porzingis could help them actually beat Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers this year, although it will be quite the challenge with a playoff-tested Rajon Rondo also adding veteran leadership for L.A. this time around.

As Doncic suggested, it promises to be one of the most memorable matchups of the entire first round.