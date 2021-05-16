X

    Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Congratulates Kobe Bryant on 2020 Hall of Fame Induction

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Pau Gasol was in attendance to watch former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant get inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

    He offered his congratulations, saying, "We all wished you and Gigi were here brother, celebrating your unparalleled career and receiving such an amazing honor. We all love you and miss you more than words can express. #HallOfFame #YouDidit #YourTribe #Family #ClassOf2020"

    Gasol and Bryant played together in Los Angeles from 2007-08 through 2013-14 and won back-to-back championships together. They also reached another NBA Finals as Bryant carved out another chapter of his illustrious legacy.

    Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

    Saturday's ceremony was an emotional one, as his wife Vanessa Bryant gave a powerful speech alongside Michael Jordan.

    "Congratulations, baby. All of your hard work and dedication paid off," she said. "You did it. You are in the Hall of Fame now."

