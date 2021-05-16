Nick Castellanos Hit HR After Fan Said to Imagine MLB Commish Manfred's Face on Ball

Nick Castellanos Hit HR After Fan Said to Imagine MLB Commish Manfred's Face on BallMay 16, 2021
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos had some unique motivation when he hit a two-run home run that tied Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.
In a post-game interview with Bally Sports Ohio, a Reds fan said he told Castellanos to imagine commissioner Rob Manfred's face on the ball before the at-bat (h/t Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer). Perhaps with that in mind, Castellanos went yard.
Castellanos may have been harboring anger toward the commissioner, as he was hit with a two-game suspension in April for "instigating a benches-clearing incident" after he taunted St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford.
No punches were thrown in the incident, per Nightengale.
