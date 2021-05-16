X

    Nick Castellanos Hit HR After Fan Said to Imagine MLB Commish Manfred's Face on Ball

    Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos had some unique motivation when he hit a two-run home run that tied Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies.  

    In a post-game interview with Bally Sports Ohio, a Reds fan said he told Castellanos to imagine commissioner Rob Manfred's face on the ball before the at-bat (h/t Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer). Perhaps with that in mind, Castellanos went yard. 

    Castellanos may have been harboring anger toward the commissioner, as he was hit with a two-game suspension in April for "instigating a benches-clearing incident" after he taunted St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford. 

    No punches were thrown in the incident, per Nightengale

