WWE's Braun Strowman Says 'I Still Do Struggle with Body Dysmorphia'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ahead of his WWE Championship bout against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash in Tampa on Sunday, Braun Strowman opened up about his struggles with body image.

Strowman went from 285 pounds to more than 400 pounds when he competed as a strongman, per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. TMZ Sports reported he ended up losing "around 50 pounds," but he is still feeling the mental effects of his journey.

"I used to struggle and I still do struggle with body dysmorphia," Strowman told TMZ Sports. "I struggled with bullying growing up because I was a chubby little kid, and then I grew to this gigantic mongoloid of a human being that I am, and I'm still judged for it because people look at me and go, 'Oh, this big meathead.'"

The Mayo Clinic notes: "Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health disorder in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance—a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others. But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed and anxious that you may avoid many social situations."

Strowman said he has heard from fans who have been inspired by his weight loss, which he called "humbling" in speaking to Barrasso at the start of May.