Video: SNL Spoofs Michael Jordan, Security Guard Wozniak, Rodman and 'The Last Dance'May 16, 2021
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File
Michael Jordan showcased his competitiveness on The Last Dance docuseries, and Saturday Night Live took it to a new level with host Keegan-Michael Key portraying the Chicago Bulls legend.
The sketch made light of the pregame "quarters" competition against security guard John Michael Wozniak, played by cast member Heidi Gardner.
Wozniak was a notable character in the initial ESPN series, becoming a fan favorite after giving Jordan his own iconic shrug after beating him the locker room game:
As we've all seen from memes over the past year, Jordan "took that personally."
Adding appearances from Kenan Thompson as Charles Barkley and Jay Pharoah as Dennis Rodman, the SNL skit was a perfect one for NBA fans.
2021 Hoops HOF Class Revealed
Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Chris Webber headline list of nine Hall of Fame inductees. Full list in app 🚨📲