Video: SNL Spoofs Michael Jordan, Security Guard Wozniak, Rodman and 'The Last Dance'

AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Michael Jordan showcased his competitiveness on The Last Dance docuseries, and Saturday Night Live took it to a new level with host Keegan-Michael Key portraying the Chicago Bulls legend.

The sketch made light of the pregame "quarters" competition against security guard John Michael Wozniak, played by cast member Heidi Gardner.

Wozniak was a notable character in the initial ESPN series, becoming a fan favorite after giving Jordan his own iconic shrug after beating him the locker room game:

As we've all seen from memes over the past year, Jordan "took that personally."

Adding appearances from Kenan Thompson as Charles Barkley and Jay Pharoah as Dennis Rodman, the SNL skit was a perfect one for NBA fans.