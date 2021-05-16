Chris Webber Reportedly Elected to 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA forward Chris Webber, whose basketball resume includes stints guiding the University of Michigan's famed "Fab Five" teams and the 2001-02 Sacramento Kings to great heights, will reportedly be named a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated broke the news early Sunday morning:

Webber was a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA player and the 1993-94 Rookie of the Year during an NBA career that spanned from 1993 to 2008.

As a pro, he's best known for his work on the Kings, particularly during the 2001-02 season. Webber helped propel the Kings to an NBA-best 61-21 record thanks to 24.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Sacramento faced the defending back-to-back NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the 2002 Western Conference Finals, but the Kings lost to L.A. in a hard-fought and controversial seven-game series.

Webber never made the NBA Finals, but he excelled during a fantastic 15-year career, averaging 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

He was also the centerpiece of the legendary Fab Five, the five-man crew that formed the core of the 1991-92 and 1992-93 Michigan Wolverines men's hoops teams.

Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King propelled Michigan to back-to-back national championship appearances.

The Detroit native left Michigan after two years to join the NBA.

The Orlando Magic selected him first overall in the 1993 NBA draft, but he was traded to the Golden State Warriors before his career began.

He played for the Dubs (two stints), Washington Bullets/Wizards, Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class also includes former Pistons center Ben Wallace and former Boston Celtics shooting guard Paul Pierce, according to Spears and the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.