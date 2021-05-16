5-Star Recruit Jaden Hardy Says His Game Is Better for Pros After Choosing G League

Credit: 247Sports

Combo guard Jaden Hardy, who is ranked third overall on 247Sports' list of the top boys' high school basketball prospects in the class of 2021, explained why he chose to play for the NBA G League Ignite over going to college Saturday.

"It was the best move for me," Hardy said, per Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated. "I never got the chance to take my official visits, so that made things harder. I feel like this is the right move for me, and I feel like I'm ready for it."

Hardy added: "I feel like my game translates better at the pro level. I train for that level."

The 6'4", 190-pound combo guard out of Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada, averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game during his junior campaign in 2019-20.

Hardy's senior high school season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardy appears destined for an NBA court, with Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports providing a glowing scouting report that compared him to Washington Wizards superstar shooting guard Bradley Beal.

"Hardy is the best offensive player in the senior class. He gets buckets from four different ranges on the floor and is elite at creating his own shot on demand. He has the touch of an elite scorer who can hit jumpers with a high degree of difficulty. He has tremendous range out to the NBA three-point line that stretches a defense and opens up driving lanes for his teammates.

"He draws comparisons to Bradley Beal due to his shooting stroke, and ability to take over a game with his knack to score. A true killer who can win a game in clutch scenarios, Hardy's game translates to the highest of levels as he is always a threat to fill it up on any given night."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hardy had offers from Kentucky, UCLA and Arizona, among other schools. Charania broke the news of Hardy's decision earlier Saturday.

Hardy follows in the footsteps of other players who have made the same decision to choose the G League over college, including Jalen Green, whom Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report pegs second in his latest 2021 NBA draft big board.