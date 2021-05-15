Preakness 2021 Video Replay, Highlights and Recap of Rombauer's Win

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Rombauer, who was listed on the morning line as a 12-1 underdog, earned a stunning victory at the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon were out in front for nearly the entire race after strong starts out of the gate. They led the pack right away, with Medina Spirit holding a half-length edge and the inside rail.

France Go de Ina briefly threatened the two leading horses, gaining position on the inside rail about halfway through the race and briefly keeping pace with the two leaders. But the 20-1 underdog soon retreated and fell back to the pack.

However, it was Rombauer who came on strong with a hard charge on the outside and cruised to the win down the stretch.

Rombauer, who was ridden by 2019 Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Flavien Prat, ended up winning by two lengths. Midnight Bourbon took second, and Medina Spirit got third.

Attention now turns toward the third and final Triple Crown race, the Belmont Stakes, which will occur June 5 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

