Warriors' Stephen Curry Doesn't Think Play-in Tournament Will Exist in 82-Game Season

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are destined for the NBA's play-in tournament, which has proved to be polarizing.

Of note, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic aren't fans, but Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins appear to be in favor.

Curry was asked about the play-in tournament Saturday and noted he didn't believe it would be around for a typical 82-game regular season but that it could provide "some entertaining, fun, dynamic basketball."

ESPN's Nick Friedell provided the quotes:

The NBA adopted a play-in tournament for the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, with the eighth-place Portland Trail Blazers knocking off the ninth-place Memphis Grizzlies to earn the No. 8 and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The 2020-21 season has been shortened from 82 to 72 games because of the pandemic, and it includes a play-in tournament that involves the Nos. 7-10 teams in each conference duking it out for the final two spots in the East and West.

The format is a stark departure from what had been the norm in the NBA for three-and-a-half decades with the eight-team playoffs in the East and West.

Curry and the Dubs will finish eighth in the Western Conference if they beat the Grizz on Sunday. That would mean a date with the Blazers or Lakers, with the winner moving on to the playoffs.

The loser of that game will face the winner of the Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup to decide the final playoff spot.

The Dubs-Grizz game, which features two teams with 38-33 records and five-game winning streaks, will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at San Francisco's Chase Center.