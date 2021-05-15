X

    LeBron James on Lakers' Playoff Seeding: 'Let the Chips Fall Where They May'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

    The Los Angeles Lakers need some help to avoid the play-in tournament, but LeBron James isn't stressing about seeding.

    "Let the chips fall where they may be," James told reporters Saturday. "We'll be ready to go."

    The Lakers have one game left in the 2020-21 season and are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They need to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and hope the Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets in order to finish at No. 6. Otherwise, Los Angeles would have to play its way into the first round with a game against the team with the eighth-best record in the conference.

    The positive sign for the Lakers is they appear to be peaking at the right time.

    James and Anthony Davis have each missed significant time because of injury but were both in the lineup for Saturday's win against the Indiana Pacers. LeBron scored 24 points in his first game back from an ankle injury, while Davis had 28 and is now averaging 31.5 points in his last four appearances.

    Los Angeles seemingly has loads of confidence after four straight wins, including victories over the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The midseason struggles will create a tougher path in the postseason—including a higher-seeded opponent in the first round if the team falls into and survives the play-in tournament—but there is enough talent on the roster to beat anyone in the NBA.

    Related

      Schroder Says He Didn’t Have COVID, Isn’t Vaccinated, but Can’t Miss Time Again in Confusing Postgame Remarks

      Schroder Says He Didn’t Have COVID, Isn’t Vaccinated, but Can’t Miss Time Again in Confusing Postgame Remarks
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Schroder Says He Didn’t Have COVID, Isn’t Vaccinated, but Can’t Miss Time Again in Confusing Postgame Remarks

      Harrison Faigen
      via Silver Screen and Roll

      LeBron Says Ankle Injury Hasn't Had a Setback After Return to Court

      LeBron Says Ankle Injury Hasn't Had a Setback After Return to Court
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Says Ankle Injury Hasn't Had a Setback After Return to Court

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Happy to Be Part of Kobe's Legacy

      LeBron Happy to Be Part of Kobe's Legacy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Happy to Be Part of Kobe's Legacy

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Pop Skips Spurs Game to Attend Tim Duncan HOF Ceremony

      Pop Skips Spurs Game to Attend Tim Duncan HOF Ceremony
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pop Skips Spurs Game to Attend Tim Duncan HOF Ceremony

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report