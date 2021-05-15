James Harden Told Nets Supporting Cast That They're Each Vital to Title Run

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets control their own destiny to be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with one game remaining, and they figure to be one of three top contenders to represent the East in the NBA Finals alongside the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn's Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden runs the show, but Harden said to reporters Saturday that he told the rest of the supporting cast how important they are to the team's playoff success as well.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News relayed the remarks:

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin next Saturday, May 22.

The Nets have called upon their supporting cast time and again this year with Durant, Irving and Harden all missing stretches of action because of injury, COVID-19 protocols or personal reasons.

KD has played 34 of the Nets' 71 games, Irving has suited up for 53 and Harden, who landed in Brooklyn after the Rockets traded him in a four-team blockbuster deal, has taken the court for 36 matchups.

The role players have delivered, though. Joe Harris entered Saturday averaging 14.1 points on 50.5 percent shooting. Jeff Green has been a consistent and steady veteran presence, posting 10.9 points per night. Blake Griffin has enjoyed a career resurgence since joining the Nets as a free agent, averaging 10.4 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Bruce Brown has been the team's Swiss Army knife while hitting 55.1 percent of his shots. Other players such as Mike James and Nicolas Claxton have delivered as well.

Brooklyn will close the regular season Sunday at 7 p.m. ET against the Cleveland Cavaliers.