X

    Sabrina Ionescu Wears Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey to 2021 Liberty Season Opener

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu arrived for Friday's season opener against the Indiana Fever wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey:

    Ionescu and Bryant were close friends, and Emily Carson of Sporting News noted that friendship "was born out of the dream they shared: to elevate women's basketball to the national level."

    The Oregon product was also friends with Bryant's daughter, Gianna, and helped her work on her game.

    Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Ionescu spoke at his memorial at Staples Center.

    On the court, she is looking to bounce back in her second season after she played just three games as a rookie because of injury. The No. 1 pick of the 2020 WNBA draft averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists a night prior to the injury.

    Bryant is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Seimone Augustus Retiring

      4-time WNBA champion is ending her playing career and will be named Sparks new assistant coach (Winsidr)

      Seimone Augustus Retiring
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Seimone Augustus Retiring

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 WNBA.com GM Survey: Season Predictions

      2021 WNBA.com GM Survey: Season Predictions
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      2021 WNBA.com GM Survey: Season Predictions

      WNBA.com - Official Site of the WNBA
      via WNBA.com - Official Site of the WNBA

      WNBA to Hold $500K Tournament

      The league announced it's holding a Commissioner's Cup featuring a half million prize pool

      WNBA to Hold $500K Tournament
      New York Liberty logo
      New York Liberty

      WNBA to Hold $500K Tournament

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Puma Signs Breanna Stewart 🙌

      WNBA star becomes the first in a decade to get her own signature shoe as part of the multiyear deal

      Puma Signs Breanna Stewart 🙌
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Puma Signs Breanna Stewart 🙌

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report