X

    Medina Spirit Cleared to Race in 2021 Preakness Stakes After Passing Drug Tests

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will go for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown in the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

    According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Medina Spirit was cleared to compete in the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore after his latest drug test came back clean.

    After trainer Bob Baffert's colt won the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, the horse failed a post-race drug test, testing positive for the steroid betamethasone, per ESPN.

    Medina Spirit could have been prevented from racing in the Preakness Stakes had another test come back positive.

    Baffert, who denied any involvement in Medina Spirit's being administered the steroid, was banned from Churchill Downs after the positive test.

    According to Joe Drape of the New York Times, Baffert subsequently said the banned substance got into Medina Spirit's system because it was in an ointment prescribed to the horse to treat dermatitis.

    Medina Spirit's win was upheld rather than vacated or given to runner-up Mandaloun.

    Baffert's horses have triumphed seven times in the Kentucky Derby. He will go for Preakness win No. 8 on Saturday with Medina Spirit and Concert Tour as his entries.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Should Medina Spirit win the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Baffert will enter the Belmont Stakes with a chance to win his third Triple Crown.

      Medina Spirit will start from the No. 3 post in the 10-horse field, and the race website lists him as the 9-5 favorite.  

    Related

      Ricky’s Rockets 🚀: Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Pimlico Race Course Picks for May 15, 2021

      Ricky’s Rockets 🚀: Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Pimlico Race Course Picks for May 15, 2021
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Ricky’s Rockets 🚀: Belmont Park, Churchill Downs and Pimlico Race Course Picks for May 15, 2021

      Ricky Pasternak
      via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

      The Magic Mike Show 273: Preakness Day Late Pick 4 Preview

      The Magic Mike Show 273: Preakness Day Late Pick 4 Preview
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      The Magic Mike Show 273: Preakness Day Late Pick 4 Preview

      Curtis "Magic" Kalleward
      via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

      Medina Spirit cleared to run in Preakness after passing final drug tests

      Medina Spirit cleared to run in Preakness after passing final drug tests
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Medina Spirit cleared to run in Preakness after passing final drug tests

      Guardian sport
      via the Guardian

      Preakness Odds: Horses to Avoid, Safest Jockeys to Bet

      Preakness Odds: Horses to Avoid, Safest Jockeys to Bet
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Preakness Odds: Horses to Avoid, Safest Jockeys to Bet

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report