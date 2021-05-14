Warriors' Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Should be NBA MVP: 'Look at His Value'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Draymond Green made his case for Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry to win the 2020-21 NBA MVP award Friday.

Speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Green expressed his belief that Curry is the most valuable player in the NBA this season based on the fact that he has elevated a team that finished with the worst record in the league last season.

Green said:

"And the word MVP is an acronym for Most Valuable Player—Most Valuable Player. I think at times—a lot of times—it's looked at as 'Who's scoring the most? Who's putting up the best stats?' This, that and the other. And it's not always given to the most valuable player. Well, Steph is obviously leading the league in scoring. But look at his value. Look at what he's done to take a team that won 15 games last year and to have us right there in the hunt for the playoffs."

With Curry missing all but five games last season, the Warriors finished just 15-50. However, he has helped turn things around in a big way this season, as the Dubs are eighth in the Western Conference at 37-33.

In 62 games this season, Curry is leading the NBA with 31.8 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, and his numbers are comparable to what he put up in 2015-16, which was the only other season in which he won the scoring title with 30.1 points per game.

The Warriors went a remarkable 73-9 that season, which undoubtedly played a role in him winning MVP. They aren't anywhere close to that this season, but it can be argued that he is even more valuable in 2020-21.

Aside from the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. via trade and the drafting of James Wiseman, who only appeared in 39 games before being lost for the rest of the season with an injury, this year's Warriors team isn't significantly different from last year's.

Even with a healthy Curry, the Warriors had their work cut out for them this season in a stacked and Western Conference and without an injured Klay Thompson for the second consecutive year.

Curry has been up to the challenge, though, and he is the unquestioned primary reason why Golden State will compete in the postseason play-in tournament.

On top of that, Curry is such a dangerous offensive player with a championship-winning pedigree that it stands to reason top teams like the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will want nothing to do with the Warriors come playoff time.

There are several other players who have put up incredible numbers for top teams this season, including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The big argument in favor of Curry, however, is that the Warriors are the worst team in the NBA without him, whereas the Sixers and Nuggets arguably would still be in the playoff mix at the very least without Embiid and Jokic, respectively.